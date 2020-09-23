Xiaomi to launch a futuristic curved screen smartwatch later this year

Last year, Xiaomi unveiled the stunning Amazfit X curved smartwatch , all set to be launched in 2020. However, the launch got delayed as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic. Now, it is going to be unveiled to the world during the final quarter of 2020.

The watch was crowdfunded on Indiegogo earlier this year for global customers, and later on Xiaomi’s own crowdfunding platform Youpin last month. The futuristic wearable has already hit its crowdfunding goal and will be made available for sale in China starting next month.

With a price tag of $295, the Amazfit X comes with all kinds of knick-knacks accompanying its metallic design. The display is a proprietary 2.07-inch flexible curved screen with a super-arc curvature of 92 degrees. The screen also features a pixel density of 326 PPI, 430 nits brightness, and 100% NTSC color gamut.

According to the company, this curvature was achieved by heating the metal body through an ultra-high temperature of 700 degrees Centigrade using a 6-bend bending process.

Apart from this, the watch will sport a 244 percent higher display area as compared to other smartwatches. In terms of power, the watch is fuelled by a 220mAh curved lithium battery that will have a seven-day battery life.

The company has not given any information as to the exact date of the watch’s global launch.

