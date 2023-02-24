Mobile, News

You Can Now Pay PTA Certification Tax In Instalments

Avatar Written by Muhammad Muneeb Ur Rehman · 47 sec read>
pta

Increased Smartphone and dollar prices have already made it very hard for Pakistanis to buy smartphones and PTA’s mind-boggling tax has also been salt in the wound for the users. Giving some sort of relief for the smartphone buyers as they could pay the PTA certification tax in installments.  

Retail prices are out of control, and having to pay for PTA approvals raises the stakes even higher, with mid-range phones costing more than Rs 100,000 and flagships costing more than Rs 300,000 and more.

pta

A recent improvement should make things more accessible to the general public. Bank Alfalah‘s e-marketplace, Alfa Mall, is now allowing installment payments based on PTA clearances, but only for certain cellphones. These phones include the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra, the iPhone 13, and the entire iPhone 14 series.

pta

The total PTA charges on these phones range from Rs. 130,000 to Rs. 190,000, although this can be paid off in 3 to 6 months with a 0% markup. You merely need to select an installment plan, provide your CNIC number, and your phone’s IMEI code, and you’re done.

It should be noted that the PTA clearance procedure might take up to 3–5 business days. The retailer will also notify you of your approval via a confirmation call.

Read More:

 

Avatar
Written by Muhammad Muneeb Ur Rehman
Muneeb is a full-time News/Tech writer at TechJuice.pk. He is a passionate follower of the IT progression of Pakistan and the world and wants to educate the people of Pakistan about tech affairs. His favorite part about being a tech writer is tech reviews and giving an honest and clear verdict to his readers.Contact Muneeb on his LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/in/muneeb-ur-rehman-b5ab45240/ Profile
5g

5G Is Necessary For Pakistan To Stay In The Global Tech Race- IT Minister

in News, Technology
Feb 24, 2023  ·  

Metro Introduces T9 Electric Scooter In Pakistan

in News, Technology
Feb 24, 2023  ·  

Major Tech Event “Tech Spring 2023” Postponed Due To The Economic Crisis

in Education, News, Technology
Feb 24, 2023  ·  