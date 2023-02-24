You Can Now Pay PTA Certification Tax In Instalments

Increased Smartphone and dollar prices have already made it very hard for Pakistanis to buy smartphones and PTA’s mind-boggling tax has also been salt in the wound for the users. Giving some sort of relief for the smartphone buyers as they could pay the PTA certification tax in installments.

Retail prices are out of control, and having to pay for PTA approvals raises the stakes even higher, with mid-range phones costing more than Rs 100,000 and flagships costing more than Rs 300,000 and more.

A recent improvement should make things more accessible to the general public. Bank Alfalah‘s e-marketplace, Alfa Mall, is now allowing installment payments based on PTA clearances, but only for certain cellphones. These phones include the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra, the iPhone 13, and the entire iPhone 14 series.

The total PTA charges on these phones range from Rs. 130,000 to Rs. 190,000, although this can be paid off in 3 to 6 months with a 0% markup. You merely need to select an installment plan, provide your CNIC number, and your phone’s IMEI code, and you’re done.

It should be noted that the PTA clearance procedure might take up to 3–5 business days. The retailer will also notify you of your approval via a confirmation call.

