7 Ways ChatGPT Can help You Increase Your Productivity

These days chatbots are at their peak. Since its launch, it has grabbed the attention of almost every field. Whether we talk about media, education or technology. It is also helpful in several ways for ladies who stay at home.

ChatGPT, Bard and Bing still need to act more efficiently as full-time virtual assistants. The chatbots make mistakes and behave erratically if you know which button to push to trigger them.

Conversely, if you have a clear idea of how to use it effectively and if you will focus it on all accuracy and “personality” issues, chatGPT will benefit you in many ways.

ChatGPT is helpful if you know how to use it effectively to boost your productivity.

Here we are bringing a list of using chatGPT in different ways, which might help you speed up some of the tasks you must handle regularly.

Summarize Articles With ChatGPT

ChatGPT is an efficient tool created by OpenAI. ChatGPT can not only write poetries or prose for you, but it can also summarize the articles for you.

ChatGPT can read the lengthy articles for you and summarizes them for your ease. Whether you are doing it for work or leisure, “the TL/DR” feature can come in handy.

A built-in feature is available on the Opera browser, which enables the chatGPT part to facilitate its users in every way.

Compose Basic Lists

Chatbot performs many tasks without any hassle. In the same way, a chatbot can compose Basic Lists for its users. No matter whether you are making your diet chart or grocery items. Another handy task the chatbot performs efficiently is listing things.

For example, if you plan to go grocery, you can ask chatGPT to create an essential list of items. Amazingly, it will provide you with a list of everything you need to go shopping.

However, you can use chatGPT for ideas for a kid’s thematic birthday party. Though, in each case, the bot can deliver. It depends on the user to use or refine the resulting list. You can use chatGPT to repeat the task by fine-tuning the request.

Code With ChatGPT

ChatGPT is very helpful for programmers and coders. Wherever you find any difficulty or get stuck with the code, you can provide the complete code to chatGPT, which will see an error. It is only an error but will also provide the solution for the code.

However, you can also use chatGPT to create 3D animations. Students can also benefit from chatGPT by using it for daily educational purposes.

Create A Custom Workout Plan

ZDNet found a new way to use chatGPT’s skills. It asked the bot to provide workout suggestions for treadmill running to increase the user’s stamina.

The bot provides a list of suggestions that can improve the runner’s stamina. However, you can also ask for tips or advice from chatGPT to improve your health and energy. You can easily ask for similar workout suggestions that match your specific goals.

Captions For Selfies And Social Media Posts

You might need more ideas and attractive captions for your selfies. ChatGPT is here to help you and provide a list of catch captions that fit your selfie.

It would help if you told the chatbot to offer ideas based on the pictures you seek. The chatbot will provide you with a bundle of ideas and suggestions that you might not even use.

ChatGPT Provides Research Ideas

Suppose you are searching for something for your educational purpose or work task. Chatbot will help you produce tech content according to your need.

Whatever your job is, chatGPT will help you to research your content and will help you with perfect answers. However, it provides ideas for your spare time, like offering activities for a kid’s thematic birthday party.

Create An Email Content With ChatGPT

Writing an email in bulk and replying to everyone is challenging. Email is one of the best things to test chatGPT’s performance, instead of composing complex emails yourself and sending your precious time drafting the emails in a hectic task.

You need to tell the assistant what you are looking for, and it will do the task in minutes. Ensure that you give the proper commands to the chatbot so that chatGPT will provide you with the result accordingly.

