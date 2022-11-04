You Will Soon be Able to Order Food From Easypaisa

Famous for payments, Easypaisa in collaboration with Blink has launched its in-app food services

Easypaisa, Pakistan’s top money transaction app, revealed that it will now offer food delivery services on its application. The food delivery services are launched in collaboration with Blink.

This new system would not just be another way of food delivery but will help Easypaisa users avail a unique in-app experience while using different food mini-apps and most of all a very secure payment method.

The mini apps on the platform serve as a means of connecting people to their favorite apps. The app will also provide a new window solution catering to multiple lifestyle choices of users and a seamless onboarding and payment experience.

Burger Lab was one of the first fast food chains to integrate their mini app into the easypaisa mobile application.

Blink is basically a commerce enablement, it helps restaurants, supermarkets and retail. Now that Easypaisa and Blink have collaborated, Easypaisa users can enjoy these services along with exclusive discounts.

A big goal of transaction enhancement within Pakistan and providing quality services to users will be achieved by this collaboration. Now Easypaisa, which was once only focused on financial transactions, will expand into multiple industries through these mini apps and improve user experience by several percentages.

Omer Moeen Malik, the Business Head of Easypaisa, CEO of Blink ‘Syed Sair Ali’ and other team members attended this launch ceremony to celebrate this landmark collaboration between two big names.

“We are the fastest growing platform that operates on open APIs and mini apps where any developer or third party can integrate their services into. With our partnership with Blink, customers will get access to various food apps, providing them a one stop solution where they can gain access to various food options. Through collaboration and technology, we are committed to provide an unmatched user experience to millions of Pakistani”, says Omer Moeen Malik.

Syed Sair Ali stated “At Blink, we have always taken the growth of our partnership as our goal. If Blink is helping its brands in getting more direct orders. We are moving towards our goals. With this partnership, we are connecting Blink’s partner restaurant to one of the largest digital user bases in Pakistan through Easypaisa mini apps”.

