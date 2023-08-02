YouTube Premium and YouTube Music: Now Available in Pakistan

Priced at PKR 479, the YouTube premium subscription offers ad-free videos, YouTube music access and even allows you to watch videos in the background, while you use other apps

Popping up right in between the most intense scenes of your favorite videos, YouTube ads can be annoying and repetitive, well YouTube has now officially launched YouTube Premium in Pakistan and you can permanently get rid of ads, for a little cost obviously.

Alongside YouTube premium subscription, YouTube has also launched YouTube Music in Pakistan, which is YouTube’s dedicated music streaming app.

Priced at PKR 479, the YouTube premium subscription offers more than just the ability to stop ads, it will allow offline downloads for videos, background play and it even includes access to the YouTube Music application.

YouTube Music, which as mentioned is a music streaming application, is home to a vast collection of official songs, albums, playlists, live performances, radio and catalogs etc.

Oh and there is one bad news for all Pakistani YouTube users who downloaded videos, you can no longer do that, not until you have a Youtube premium subscription. The videos that you previously downloaded, however, will stay in your downloads folder.

Farhan S. Qureshi, Google’s Director for Pakistan, expressed his excitement over the launch of YouTube premium and music in Pakistan, calling the launch a significant opportunity for the growth of Pakistan’s music industry.

Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan, aka Xulfi, Curator and Producer of Coke Studio Pakistan also commented on the launch, saying it’s a new opportunity for musicians and artists, adding that it would allow them to spread their world to a wider audience.

Any user that signs up for YouTube premium or YouTube music will get a special introductory offer, getting free services for a month.

