YouTube set to demonetize low quality content for kids

Written by Usman Aslam

In recent news, YouTube will start demonetizing low-quality content made for kids on the main YouTube app and the YouTube Kids app as part of an update that will come around in November.

YouTube stated that videos that encourage bad behavior or include overly commercialized content would be placed under the category of low quality and would be demonetized. Moreover, the company has also warned that these respective videos will get little to no ads and if such videos violate the guidelines of the platform then it would leave to removal from the YouTube Partner Program.

The sole reason for this update is to ensure that all the content for kids on YouTube is safe and that the platform itself is a good environment for families. In addition, Google has also expanded the parental controls at the start of the year. According to Google:

“Our ultimate goal is to foster a safe and enriching environment for families while rewarding trusted creators who are making high-quality kids and family content.”

