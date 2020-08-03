YouTubers are protesting on Twitter regarding the creation of YouTube office in Pakistan

So far, over 30k tweets were posted for the popular hashtag #WeWantYouTubeOfficeInPAK in which users are requesting the company to create its office in Pakistan as it will resolve many problems that Pakistani YouTubers face daily.

Last week a very famous YouTuber Raza Samo’s account got hacked. The account was designated as “Awesamo Speaks“. Raza took to social media to share the awful news. Though, google quickly retrieved it, the monetization was stopped by YouTube immediately.

As a result, his fans have initiated a protest on Twitter for opening a YouTube office and space in the country. This way, the resolution of the issues linked with the platform would occur instantly. While addressing the concern, a famous TV personal Waqar Zaka tweeted: “YT (YouTube) you must register at PTAofficalpk and Security exchange commission in Pakistan as you are earning from our country and not providing proper support to our users. I am willing to give you free space so please come to Pakistan.”

YouTube Space is a physical location created by the social media giant for the content creators. The space offers various facilities to the popular YouTubers for producing content. It is also a hub where multiple workshops and community events are arranged for the YouTubers.

YouTube has created both YouTube Space and YouTube offices in most of the Asian countries. Unfortunately, when it does not come to Pakistan, neither YouTube Office nor YouTube space is to be found anywhere. Vast numbers of YouTube accounts are from Pakistan, but due to lack of YouTube offices in the country, the users face so many problems which take forever to be attended by the company.

While participating in the online protest one user tweeted: “YouTube you are earning from Pakistan, we are producing fresh original content, but as reporting issues at YouTube is a long process, our Government might ban YouTube so please provide office in Pakistan and YouTube space too.“

Another user Tweeted: “AS Pakistani YouTubers are working hard and have taken YouTube as a full-time career, they shouldn’t be facing such kinda issues like demonetization and hacking. YouTube should really look forward to having an office in Pakistan.”

