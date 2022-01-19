News

Zindigi launch: Pakistan’s first customizable digital financial experience. Powered by JS

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 45 sec read>

Zindigi- Pakistan’s first customizable digital experience powered by JS was introduced with launch events in 13 cities across Pakistan. The events were attended by Zindigi Team members and their respective families across Pakistan. Thousands of customers joined Zindigi and appreciated the unparalleled experience provided by the App.

Available for both Android and iOS users, Zindigi is targeting millennials and Gen-Z., with a design philosophy that revolves around making people’s life simple, combined with the most comprehensive product suite in the market and an easy-to-use interface, Zindigi allows users to access all financial services from funds transfer to international remittances along with all kinds of local and international payments. In addition, Zindigi showcases, industry-first use cases like digital investments in stocks and mutual funds.

Chief Digital Officer & Head of Zindigi, Noman Azhar stated,

“While we have many banks in this country, but not many banking experiences”. He added, “Zindigi is all about customers, we will grow with them, change with them but will always stay true to them. We will listen more and work hard to give them the experiences they expect.”

Going forward Team Zindigi will be rolling out more innovative solutions on a regular basis and will develop a more collaborative relationship with users which will drive future innovation and growth.

JS Zindigi- Pakistan
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

Pakistani startup ‘Gym Passport’ aims to revolutionise the fitness ecosystem

in News, Startups
Jan 19, 2022  ·  

Overcome the challenges of online schooling with HUAWEI WiFi AX2 home router

in News, Technology
Jan 19, 2022  ·  

TPL Trakker partners with Jiye Technologies to supercharge key logistics for Pakistan’s agriculture sector

in News, Startups
Jan 19, 2022  ·  