2023’s Gaming Will Be Dominated By Strategy-Role-Play Games; 5 Exciting Games to Look Forward to.

Strategy Role Play Games have been around for a long time and are quite liked by regular gamers for a while now. All real gamers have played Strategy-RPGs like Midnight Suns, Fire Emblem, XCOM, Hard West 2, etc. But this year is going to be really special for strategy RGP fans as most of the upcoming games including some of the most anticipated games are going to be launched in 2023.

Redemption Reapers is a dark fantasy simulation game set in a medieval world. Be immersed in the tale of the desperate struggle between the Ashen Hawk Brigade and the terrifying Mort legions.

Descending suddenly on the world, the macabre Mort armies destroy nation after nation, leaving humanity decimated in the wake of their overwhelming terror and might. Amid the despair, a small, localized contingent crosses swords with the Mort—the Ashen Hawk Brigade. A cunning band that specializes in surprise attacks, they were once known as the Faithless Reapers and despised by the masses. Little did the public know that this very unit was about to become the only hope in resisting Mort.

Dungeons are up four times larger than before and there are many more creatures who wait for the All-Commanding Evil’s orders to conquer the Overworld. Now the time has come for massive armies and truly sprawling dungeons!

The Absolute Evil and its trusted servant, the Dark Elf Thalya, return in Dungeons 4 after the events of its fabulous predecessor to bring about their triumph over the forces of good once more. The homage to Dungeon Keeper returns for a fourth outing, perhaps with slightly more up-to-date references. (Although the trailer doing “Lion King make it Warcraft” seems a bit behind the times.)

METAL SLUG is making a return in the industry with a brand new game called Metal Slug Tactics. The game discovers a new side of running and shooting in a dynamic tactical RPG with roguelike elements! Following a brief reveal and gameplay trailer, we’ve not heard much about Metal Slug Tactics apart from the fact it was delayed from 2022 into 2023.

What we have seen suggests this adaptation of the 2D sidescroller will have some interestingly 3D levels, with destructible scenery and characters who can jump between elevations platformer-style. The way new areas plummet from the sky seems like another nice touch.

Mahokenshi is about samurai wizards, equally adept with swords and spells, who are set loose on the hex-grid paths of the Celestial Islands to right wrongs and fight monsters from Japanese mythology. Those floating islands are kind of like a colorful version of Slay the Spire’s dungeon spire in that as you choose how to cross them your decisions let you add, remove, and upgrade cards from a deck representing your attacks, moves, and spells.

Wielding both blade and magic, it is your duty to protect the floating Celestial Islands from powerful opponents who seek to corrupt them. Challenge your fate and build your card deck to defeat foes and complete missions. Evolve your character with every playthrough, and become the Mahokenshi the world needs.

Demonschool is a new-style strategy RPG where motion equals action. Defeat big weirdos in between the human and demon worlds as Faye and her misfit companions, while navigating university life on a mysterious island.

Demons from a 3D world are invading the 2D human world and only a colorful band of university students can stop them. Demonschool has a Persona-style time management side to it, taking place over the course of a semester in which you have to keep up your studies, maintain a social life, bond with your friends, and find sidequests that will net you new teammates.

Read More: