Sony to Launch its Portable PlayStation Portal Later This Year For $199.99

According to Sony, the PlayStation Portal will seamlessly establish a remote connection to your PS5 via Wi-Fi, enabling you to effortlessly transition from gaming on your PS5 to using the PlayStation Portal

Sony has confirmed that it will be officially launching its portable PlayStation, the PlayStation Portal remote player, later this year, pricing it at $199.99.

A handheld device, the PlayStation portal will stream PS5 games over Wi-Fi, allowing users to play PS5 games on an eight-inch LCD screen, which runs at 1080p resolution and 60fps.

“PlayStation Portal will connect remotely to your PS5 over Wi-Fi, so you’ll be able to swiftly jump from playing on your PS5 to your PlayStation Portal,” said Hideaki Nishino, the senior vice president of platform experience at Sony.

“PlayStation Portal can play supported games that are installed on your PS5 console and use the Dualsense controller,” he added.

Unlike much of Sony’s heldhand heritage, the PlayStation Portal features a wider design, with prominent controllers extending on both sides of the LCD screen. Shaped and designed like PS5 DualSense controllers, the controllers on PlayStation Portal also support adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, giving them a feel that’s similar to dedicated DualSense controllers.

Apart from playing games, the PlayStation portal can also be used for playing media, since users can simply select an option that makes the PlayStation Portal mimic your TV screen.

However, similar to games, you will also require a WiFi connection inorder to run media on the PlayStation Portal. Sony recommends a 15Mbps internet connection for the best experience.

While its a great device for enjoying games you already have installed on your PS5, the PlayStation Portal will not work with Sony’s upcoming cloud streaming for PS5 games.

“Games that must be streamed on PS5 using a PS Plus Premium membership are not compatible,” said Sony while announcing the PlayStation Portal.

Read more: