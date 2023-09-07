You Will Soon be Able to Play Mini Games on YouTube

Named ‘Playables’, the feature currently under beta testing, allows YouTube users to play fun mini games on the home page

You will soon be able to get some gaming action while scrolling through YouTube, well not exactly action, but just some fun mini games that can be played directly on the YouTube homepage as a good way to pass some time.

YouTube is reportedly testing a new gaming feature named ‘Playables’. Only available to a select few lucky users, the feature is available on a separate tab on the homepage of both the YouTube mobile application and the desktop website.

Users however are still not able to see a list of published titles, but news publisher ‘9to5Google’ have highlighted one game named ‘Stack Bounce’ in particular. It’s a simple arcade-type game where users have to control a ball which will smash through rings provided the user performs some well-timed clicks.

YouTube’s version of Stack Bounce looks quite similar to the versions available readily on the PlayStore or even Facebook games.

And this is not the first time Google has been using the game either, the game was previously featured in Google’s GameSnacks service, which was a Google platform that allowed people to enjoy quick loading bite-sized games on their mobile devices; GameSnacks however failed, making its way into Google’s graveyard of failed projects.

Now on YouTube, Stack Bounce is expected to save game progress, which can later be accessed through the browser history.

While YouTube for now has a simple game that allows users to bounce a ball through rings, it might introduce other more fun mini games if the feature turns out to be a success. Which one of your favorite mini games do you want on YouTube? Let us know in the comments below!

