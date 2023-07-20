37 Hospitals In Sindh Adopted Solar Energy

Karachi: Imtiaz Sheikh, Sindh Energy Minister, highlighted that the energy crisis is the foremost priority of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) upon assuming power.

At the event of the Clean Solar Energy Conference that took place at a local hotel, he pointed out that the previous government of Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf (PTI) was solely responsible for the economic energy crisis in the country. According to him, the economy is attainable by resolving the energy crisis.

In addition, Imtiaz Shiekh stated that the PPP-led Sindh Government is constantly working to overcome the energy crisis. He agrees very criticized the former government of PTI for neglecting energy projects in Sindh while emphasizing the provincial government’s commitment and interest in solar energy initiatives.

He brought attention to Pakistan’s significant energy crisis and how to deal with this crisis. He signalizes that 233 basic health units and 37 major provincial hospitals use solar energy systems. Also, 40 government buildings, including the Sindh Assembly and Central Prison Karachi, are being solarised.

In addition, Sheikh mentioned that “Sindh is the first province to implement a hybrid policy and has signed business-to-business Memoranda of Understanding for electricity generation. He said, “Sindh is leading in solarisation efforts, with 200,000 units already solarised,” recognizing the potential for electricity generation from renewable energy sources in Sindh. Sheikh mentioned how important it is to boost the economy.

The government has to take measures to resolve the issues; the teg energy minister shared that a business-to-business agreement for 400MW of solar power has been signed with Engro, whereas another deal has been made with the other company.

Furthermore, the Sindh government has become very active in overcoming the energy crisis; therefore, it is collaborating with K-electric on solar projects, aiming to cut down the expensive electricity and reduce load-shedding through alternative energy sources.

In his note, Sheikh welcomed the domestic and foreign investors, emphasizing the enormous opportunities in the province’s energy sector. Additionally, he motivated the investors to prioritize local solar Companies over importing solar system articles, stressing that solar energy is the only natural source that has the potential to resolve the energy crisis.

He highlighted the Sindh government’s step towards a clean and green energy sector, stating that it is on us how to utilize the natural resources, including oil, gas, and wind corridors, to make it an energy hub.

The Sindh Government planned to reduce environmental pollution as the Sindh government was making rapid progress in transparent and renewable energy projects. In his speech, he briefed that the solarization project of Civil Hospital Karachi would reduce 1,851 tonnes of carbon dioxide per annum.

Earlier, the energy minister immigrated to a solar exhibition and visited the projects and demos displayed by different companies. Abubakar Madani, the energy minister, was also invited to the event.

