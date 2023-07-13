A Cage Fight Between Elon Musk And Mark Zuckerberg:Training Photos Unveiled

Last week, Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla, SpaceX, Twitter, and now a new venture called xAI, announced a multi-dollar cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg.

Mark Zuckerberg, an owner of Meta-owned Facebook and now owner of Threads, agreed to go for a cage fight with multi-billionaire Elon Musk.

Later, talks over a matchup between the two tech billionaires have progressed, whereas the parameters of an event were in the hype. Elon Musk challenged Mark Zuckerberg to a ‘cage fight’ in which Zuckerberg shared his interest by asking, ‘Send me the location.’

Elon Musk who turns 52 this month tweeted, “I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus’, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing.” He also tweeted, “I almost never work out, except for picking up my kids & throwing them in the air.”

In contrast, Mark Zuckerberg is just 39 and also been training in mixed martial arts and recently has won jiu-jitsu tournaments.

They both have started doing their practice and shared their photos with their all-star training team. From Musk’s side is the UFC legend George St.Pierre whereas, from Zuckerberg’s side is a strong featherweight UFC fighter Alexander Volkanovski, and the multi-time middleweight UFC champion and future hall of famer Israel Adesanya.

Mark Zuckerberg training with UFC champions Israel Adesanya & Alexander Volkanovski 😳👊 pic.twitter.com/7GJ0k7ac9v — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 11, 2023

Both tech billionaires are super enthusiastic about the competition. Zuckerberg jacked physique has surprised everyone. People presented their opinions and pointed out that Zuckerberg is in a better physical state than his competitor.

Whereas, out of both competitions, Musk has a well-rounded strong training team. Musks have a robust and powerful group with a healthy mix of perfect styles. GSP is popular in disciplines like Kyokushin karate, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Muay Thai, Boxing, and Wrestling.

Mark Zuckerberg is in better physical condition. According to the sources, he has been following strict exercise, going for runs, and challenging friends and co-workers to beat him.

This would be an exciting game competition, and many people seem interested in watching both tech billionaires on one platform.

In contrast, Zuckerberg’s team has Adesanya and Volkanovski, as both are popular for their impressive skills. Zuckerberg will learn basic grappling techniques and other necessary training regimes.

Mark Zuckerberg’s friends and advisors are generally supporting the match. Two people that are very close to him said that. Whereas other people say that “said a fight would be a distraction and not the best use of his time. One person close to Musk said that while he hated sports and didn’t appear to have the discipline to train regularly, no one could rule anything out with him”.

