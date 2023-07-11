‘Twitter Vs Threads’:Elon Musk Strikes Below The Belt, As Twitter-Threads Competition Grows

The launch of the new Meta-owned app Threads has reached millions of users in just a few hours. The launch of the app has poorly affected Elon Musk and seems too much for him. Twitter will give you more laughs than any other social media platform, claimed the micro-blogging app’s owner Elon Musk, as he has been in battle with Mark Zuckerberg since the launch of Threads.

According to the analysis, as of December 2022, Twitter had over 368 million monthly active users worldwide. As soon as Meta launched its new app Threads, it directly hit Twitter and became popular among users. But the data from Cloudflare shows a steady decline in Twitter’s subscribers since the start of 2023, following Musk’s purchase of the app for $44 billion last fall.

In contrast, Musk warned about the ‘negative stuff’ on Twitter,”you will get more laughs from this app than everything else combined but I have to warn you ,don’t be shocked-there is some negative stuff too”Elon Musk presented his views in his tweet

You will get more laughs from this app than everything else combined But I have to warn you … don’t be shocked … there’s some negative stuff too — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 10, 2023

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have been battling since the launch of Twitter’s rival app Threads. It’s tough to talk between rivals and try to bring each other down. In addition, earlier, Elon Musk had given the title of ‘cuck’ to Meta’s CEO in reply to a screenshot of Zuckerberg reacting to messages about Twitter’s CEO.

Zuckerberg is still very optimistic and called Threads a more welcoming alternative to Twitter.

“The goal is to keep it friendly as it expands,” he wrote on Threads last week. “I think it’s possible and will ultimately be the key to its success. That’s one reason Twitter never succeeded as much as I think it should have, and we want to do it differently.”

Elon Musk called Mark Zuckerberg a ‘cuck,’ which depicts a disrespectful attitude, and he also challenged Zuckerberg in a childish,below-the-belt contest.

Wendy’s, a restaurant chain, sent their message on Thread to Zuckerberg on Saturday, posting, “Hey @ Zuck, you should go to space just to make him mad lol.” Zuckerberg replied to him with a laughing emoji.

On the other hand, Musk has planned to take the battle to court as Alex Spiro,Elo. musk’s lawyer sent a message to Zuckerberg stating,Twitter has threatened to sue Meta over Threads.

As the letter stated that, Meta has hired former Twitter employees who “had and continue to have access to Twitter’s trade secrets and other highly confidential information”

Moreover, Alex Spiro wrote in a letter, “Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information”.

In response, Meta’s spokesperson replied “no one on the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter -that’s just not a thing”. If we talk about twitter’s condition, this year Twitter laid off over 50% of its employees which is approximately 7,500 employee. Previously, Elon Musk claimed Threads is “just Instagram minus pics, which makes no sense given that thirst pics are the main reason people use that app”.

Accurate assessment. Threads is just Instagram minus pics, which makes no sense, given that thirst pics are the main reason people use that app. How many times have you read comments on Insta pics & wished there were more? Personally, never. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 8, 2023

In response to tweet on the news that Twitter may sue Meta, Musk said “competition is fine, cheating is not”.

Create a Facebook. — -Dennis Itumbi (@OleItumbi) July 9, 2023

As we know, Threads is a rival of Twitter, and as soon as Elon Musk announced read limits for Twitter’s verified and non-verified users, people switches the the new app Threads. The new app reached to nearly 2 million sign ups two hours after launch, 10 million users in seven hours and 30 million sign ups in just 24 hours.

