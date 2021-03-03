Gaming, Mobile

Amazon launches GameOn, a platform for streaming mobile gaming clips

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 44 sec read>

Amazon is officially launching its mobile gaming-based streaming app on all platforms now. The platform which was initially on Android only has now reached Apple’s App store as well.

Mobile gaming has made a huge leap in recent years and has become a huge trend ranging from live streaming to competitive gaming. Yet it hasn’t seen the same level of demand in terms of streaming content as its desktop counterpart. Though Twitch has been the most dominant platform in terms of streaming, Amazon saw a market in the streaming domain which goes beyond Twitch’s dominance which led to Amazon introducing GameOn.

GameOn allows users to record short clips of their gameplay, currently ranging from 30 seconds to 5 minutes, from a variety of titles that supports screen recording capture. Users can screen game record these clips directly onto the GameOn library and even add commentary or additional edits before publishing.

This platform is, however, not connected to Twitch and is a completely different brand. This gives Twitch a new competitor to worry about as currently, Amazon has been partnering with streamers to focus on mobile gaming while providing new feedback towards the app. According to the company, the service is compatible with over 1,000 mobile games.

Amazon Amazon GameOn e-gaming Mobile Gaming Smartphone Gaming Twitch
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

Fortnite maker Epic purchases ‘Fall Guys’ developer, Mediatonic

in Gaming, News
Mar 3, 2021  ·   53 sec read

This 8-year-old just became the youngest “paid” Fortnite player with Rs 5mn contract

in Gaming
Mar 3, 2021  ·   1 min read

Pixel phone users can now take underwater photos with new Google update

in Mobile, News
Mar 2, 2021  ·   44 sec read
Up Next: Entrepreneurs from Azad Jammu and Kashmir to get their own Incubation center