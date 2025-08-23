By Salman Akhtar ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Apple Empowers It Teams To Manage Chatgpt For Enterprise Access

Apple will let companies control how employees use external artificial intelligence tools. The company will add settings that let IT teams permit or block ChatGPT for Enterprise or any other external AI provider. This will let companies align AI use with internal policy and law. The announcement coincides with Apple software updates in September and gives businesses control over AI connections.

Enterprise Controls

Apple will not hard-code a single vendor. Administrators can choose which external AI services can connect to Apple Intelligence. This gives firms flexibility to keep using a preferred AI partner or to block unknown services. The change reflects demand for enterprise AI tools and the rise of ChatGPT for Enterprise and for administrative oversight in business settings.

Data Choice

Apple lets businesses decide where AI work runs. Companies can require processing on a device when the data is sensitive. The private cloud compute architecture remains the default privacy layer for Apple services. At the same time, Apple will allow cloud-based AI when firms choose that option for productivity reasons. These options reduce friction for companies that are cautious about moving sensitive data to external clouds.

Device Management

Apple will extend enterprise updates to device management tools. Apple Business Manager will gain an API to let IT integrate inventory and help desk tools. Migration tools will make it easier to move devices between management servers. Return to Service will speed device reuse and will now support Vision Pro. Shared Macs will gain an authenticated guest mode and a tap-to-sign-in feature using NFC.

The businesses can now align the applications of AI to their tolerance of risks and their requirements of compliance. The updates are also supposed to make adoption more seamless with large customers, although they are leaving the ultimate decision as to data and vendors to internal IT experts. Businesses need to include frequent audits and exercises to create safe use of AI and maintain data safety and governance over teams.

