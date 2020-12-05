Apple introduces replacement program for faulty iPhone 11 displays

Nothing can be worse than buying a brand new phone and finding out that it doesn’t work properly. Unfortunately, that has been the case with some iPhone 11 users, who found their phone’s display to be unresponsive to touches due to a fault in the display module. Luckily, Apple has announced a replacement program for the defective screens and will replace glitchy display modules on iPhone 11 models manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020.

“Apple has determined that a small percentage of iPhone 11 displays may stop responding to touch due to an issue with the display module,” the company said in an update on Friday,” said the company. “If your iPhone 11 has been exhibiting this issue, please use the serial number checker to see if your device is eligible for this programme. If so, Apple or an Apple Authorised Service Provider will provide service, free of charge.”

iPhone 11 owners who can check if their phone Is eligible for the replacement program by submitting their phone’s serial number on Apple’s webpage dedicated to the program. Furthermore, Apple will reimburse customers who have already gotten their displays fixed from a third party. “If you believe your iPhone 11 was affected by this issue, and you paid to repair your device, you can contact Apple for a refund.”

It is important to note that the replacement program only covers the display issues determined by Apple and does not cover other issues such as a cracked screen. Any other issues with the display need to be fixed before applying for the program, and the company also stated that extra costs could be charged due to additional repairs required to make the screens functional.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk