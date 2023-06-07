Apple is Finally Removing ‘Ducking Hell’ From its Autocorrect

Stopping users from using one of the most common swear word, the ‘ducking hell’ auto correct has left many Apple users frustrated in moments of anger

If you are someone that owns an Apple device and happens to have a temper, then we are pretty sure that you have experienced the ‘ducking hell’ autocorrect frustrating the life out of you in a situation where you would definitely not want it to happen.

However, we have some good news for you, since Apple has finally brought a solution that ends the ‘ducking hell’ problem.

Well, the company is not essentially removing the ducking hell autocorrect suggestion, rather it is introducing a new AI that will work on detecting what a user really means in the text that they are writing, therefore allowing it to provide autocorrect suggestions accordingly.

“In those moments where you just want to type a ducking word, well, the keyboard will learn it, too,” said senior vice president (SVP) of software engineering ‘Craig Federighi’, while speaking at the Apple’s developers’ conference in California.

Autocorrect in general is a helpful tool but can prove to be frustrating for both iOS and Android users, who accidentally send in the wrong words because their autocorrect correct fails to understand what they actually mean.

AI tools such as the one being used by Apple is a great solution to this problem will finally put an end to the autocorrect problem, but can cause issues with privacy if the tools are launched without proper regulations.

According to details, the new tool will work through a transformer model, helping it learn context by keeping a track of relationships in data such as the words in a sentence.

The feature will appear in the iOS 17 operating system upgrades, which are expected to be available as a public beta in July 2023.

