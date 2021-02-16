The next iPhone might have an always-on display

For quite a while there have been numerous rumors about the features of the 2021 iPhone lineup. According to AppleInsider, Max Weinbach and ‘EverythingApplePro’ shared a few spoilers in a video regarding what could possibly be the next-gen iPhone including the feature of an always-on display.

The next-gen iPhone is said to imitate the lock screen and deliver a set of limited information such as notifications, messages number, and more. Moreover, only icons of the battery and clock would be present consistently. This feature is quite similar to the Android smartphone that shows notifications and battery level when the device is on sleep mode.

Max has further added rumors that the next-gen will have an upgraded ultra-wide camera with better low-light performance and a portrait video mode, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S21. The next-gen will also have stronger MagSafe magnets as well which will keep the user’s wallet add-on intact with the iPhone.

The design of the next-gen iPhone is said to remain constant apart from a grippier back on the Pro versions of the phone. When it comes to the front of the phone, it is expected that the phone will have a less intrusive notch for the Face ID and might feature an in-display fingerprint reader.

However, these rumors told by Max Weinbach do not reveal how the final product will officially look like but there will be some intuitive features that will differentiate it from the iPhone 12.