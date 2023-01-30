Apple to Release the World’s First Foldable iPad Next Year

Predicted to be released in 2024, the foldable iPad is equipped with a carbon fiber kickstand at its back

A recent report by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reveals that we might see a foldable iPad release in 2024. Kuo says that with no planned release throughout 2023, the next iPad will come out in 2024, with the iPad Mini beginning mass production in Q1 of 2024.

In his reports Kuo mentioned that a foldable iPad will possibly be released in 2024. These iPads will be manufactured by Anjie Technology and will contain a carbon fiber kickstand at its back.

Apple will “continue benefiting from the growing trends of foldable devices, equipped with kickstands in the future”, said Kuo in his reports.

It’s likely that the kickstand Kuo mentioned will be fixed in the iPad case since foldables can easily stand without the need for a kickstand. On the other hand, the foldable iPad might not be as stable and needs a kickstand at its back for support.

While the tech giant is currently experiencing a 15% decline in tablet shipments, analysts believe that the release of the first foldable iPad will be a big break for the company.

It was also revealed that the new iPad Pro devices will have OLED panels and larger screens thus they are expected to be wider for hand usage.

Carrying around tablets can be quite a struggle since they don’t generally fit in pockets, thus a foldable one can really help portability. With the foldable iPad, iPhone users will finally be able to carry around their iPads easily.

