Best Smartphones To Buy In Pakistan Under Rs 50,000

Smartphone have become a necessity these days. Everyone wants to keep a high-tech advanced phone embedded with all the advance features. As we know, with the rise in dollar prices smartphones have become very expensive. Moroever, it has become very challenging to select a perfect phone according to the needs within the limited range.

If you are in search of best Smartphones with advanced tech, substantial storage, and a high quality camera settings ,here are the details of finest smartphones you can consider.

Realme C33

The handset is highly economical with advanced features under PKR 50,000. The smart handset comes with Unisoc Tiger T612 processor integrated having 3/4 GB Ram and 32/64 /128 GB storage.

It’s IPS LCD screen displays graphics with an amazing results making you watch your favourite shows, series makes it a quality Experience for you to enjoy.

Specifications

The Realme C33 has the following technical specifications

OS Android 12 Dimensions 6.46 x 2.98 x 0.33 in Display 6.5 inches IPS LCD Battery Li-Pol Non-removable (5000 mAh) Camera 50 MP + 5 MP Dual sim support Yes Storage 32 / 64 / 128 GB

Price

The Realme C33 is available in different colors in just PKR 45,999/-

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro

The Xiomi Poco M4 Pro is an excellent option for those who really want to enjoy the best features in reasonable prices. It is one of the best option as it comes with Media Tek Dimensity 810 5G processor and GPU Mali G57 MC2 .

Xiomi is famous for its camera features including Wide angle, Panorama, Ultrawide range, night mode, HDR and IR Blaster.

Specification

The technical specifications are listed below:

OS Android 11 Dimensions 6.44 x 2.98 x 0.35 in Display 6.6 inches, Cornilla Gorilla glass 3 Battery Li-Pol Non-removable (5000 mAh) Camera Rear: 50 x 8 MP Front: 16 MP Dual Sim Support Yes Storage 4 / 64 and 6 / 128 GB

Price

Xiomi Poco M4 Pro is available in just PKR 47,500/- in Pakistan

Tecno Camon 18 Premier

The one of the best smartphone Tecno Camon 18 Premier is integrated with MediaTek Helio G96 processor. It’s AMOLED display with 2400×1080 pixels offers the best results. It’s camera settings and and high storage capacity makes it one of the best smartphone.

Moroever, the Tecno camera are known for its multiple features including Ultrawide angle, wide angle Periscope, Telephoto, Panorama, HDR,Time Lapse Hyper Zoom, Film Master and Super Moon.

Specifications

The technical are as below:

OS Android 11 OS 8.0 Dimensions 6.45 x 2.99 x 0.32 in Display 6.7 inches, AMOLED FHD+ Battery Li-Pol Non-removable (4750 mAh) Camera Rear: 64 x 8 x 12 MP Front: 32 MP Dual Sim Support Yes Storage 8 / 256 GB

Price

Tecno Camon 18 Premier is available in just 49,850/- PKR.

Infinix Zero 5G

Infinix Zero 5G is a pocket friendly smartphone under 50,000 PKR integrated with Media Tek Dimensity 900 5G processor. The androids high storage capacity and camera features makes it differnet from other handsets. High quality camera features makes it a considerable option.

Moroever, the handset is integrated with advanced sensors providing automation and modern settings to operate the Infinix Zero 5G.

Specifications

The specifications of the smartphones are as follows:

OS Android 11 XOS 10, MediaTek Dimensity Dimensions 6.64 x 3.01 x 0.35 in Display 6.78 inches, IPS LCD Battery Li-Pol Non-removable (5000 mAh) Camera Rear: 48 x 13 x 2 MP Front: 16 MP Dual Sim Support Yes Storage 8 / 128 GB

Price

Infinix Zero 5G is available in just 49,800/-

Vivo V20

Vivo V20 is an amazing choice for those who want exceptional battery timings. Its operating processor and exceptional battery timings makes it a highly beneficial option. The smart android is powered by Snapdragon processor and GPU Adreno 618.

It’s AMOLED display with multi-touch system enables advanced features, makes it using a wonderful experience.

Specifications

The technical details are as follows:

OS Funtouch 11, Android 11 Dimensions 6.35 x 2.92 x 0.29 inches Display 6.44 inches, AMOLED Battery Li-Pol Non-removable (4000 mAh) Camera Rear: 64 x 8 x 2 MP Front: 44 MP Dual Sim Support Yes Storage 8 / 128 or 8 / 256 GB

Price

Vivo V20 price in Pakistan is 48,800/-

Oppo A57

Oppo mobile handsets are pocket friendly with all the advanced technology. It is integrated to provide a satisfied wonderful user-experience.

The Android is powered with Helio G35 processor and GPU GE8320. Its 64 GB storage is quite enough for keeping the documents and pictures in its memory.

The smartphone boasts it’s IPS LCD display with 1612×720 pixels.

Specifications

The specs are as follows:

OS ColorOS 12.1+ Android 12 Dimensions 6.44 x 2.95 x 0.31 in Display 6.56 inches, IPS LCD Battery Li-Pol Non-removable (4000 mAh) Camera Rear: 13 x 2 MP Front: 8 MP Dual Sim Support Yes Storage 3 / 64 GB

Price

Oppo A57 price in Pakistan is 48,299/-

Honor 9X Pro

It is another pocket friendly smartphone with wonderful feature and high battery storage. It’s storage system is enough to carry out daily important tasks. The smart handsets are powered by Kirin 810 processor and GPU Mali G 52. It’s battery timings, quality display, and camera features make it an amazing choice for Android users.

Specifications

The specifications are as follows:

OS EMUI 9.1+ Android 10 Dimensions 6.44 x 3.04 x 0.35 in Display 6.59 inches, IPS LCD Battery Li-Pol Non-removable (4000 mAh) Camera Rear: 48 x 8 x 2 MP Front: 16 MP Dual Sim Support Yes Storage 6 / 128 and 8 / 256 GB

Price

Honor 9X Pro Price is PKR 48,600/-

Vivo Z6 5G

Vino Z6 5G is yet another smartphone that caters all the high-tech features. It is embedded with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 G processor and GPU Adreno 620. The Android handset battery timings are prolonged powered by 5000 mAh Li Pol battery.

Moreover, it’s display screen shines with 2400×1080 pixels. It’s camera features allow users to capture photos in multiple formats including Wide Angle, Macro lens, Panorama, Time Lapse, Slow Motion and PDAF

Specifications

The specifications are as follows:

OS Funtouch 10+ Android 10 Dimensions 6.44 x 3.04 x 0.35 in Display 6.57 inches, IPS LCD Battery Li-Pol Non-removable (5000 mAh) Camera Rear: 48 x 8 x 2 x 2 MP Front: 16 MP Dual Sim Support Yes Storage 6 / 128 and 8 / 128 GB

Price

Honor 9X Pro Price in Pakistan is 43,600/-

Prices In Pakistan

Smartphone Price Realme C33 PKR 45,999 Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro PKR 47,500 Tecno Camon 18 Premier PKR 49,850 Infinix Zero 5G PKR 49,800 Vivo V20 PKR 48,800 Oppo A57 PKR 48,299 Honor 9X Pro PKR 48,600 Vivo Z6 5G PKR 43,600

Alas, you can get a good smartphone under the range of 50,000 easily from the above mentioned options.

Read more:

Multan Police Recovered and Returned Stolen Mobile Phones Worth Rs 20 Million

Pakistan Withdraws Regulatory Duties On Mobile Phones: Big Decrease In Prices