Lockbit Claims Ransomware Attack On Pharma Giant Granules India

Lockbit, a Russian-linked ransomware group has recently claimed a cyber attack on Indian pharmaceutical giant Granules India, and published portions of the data it allegedly stole.

Granules India was one of the most recent victims listed on Lock Bits’ dark web Leak site on Wednesday. Though, granules the ransom attack has not yet been confirmed in India. However, the business last month reported a cybersecurity incident to Indian stock exchanges.

According to them, the affected IT assets were isolated at the time. “The company is investigating the matter with utmost priority. The appropriate containment and remediation actions are being taken in a controlled manner to address the incident, the company said on May 25.

According to a recently published joint advisory by the U.S federal agency Cybersecurity CISA and its international counterparts in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom

Lockbit has become the most famous used ransomware variant globally in 2022 and 2023. Last month, Granules India allegedly reported a 7.8% rise in quarterly profit to $14.6 million for the quarter that ended on March 31.

However, in the last few months, the ransomware gang claimed attacks on various prominent tech companies including IT services company Accenture, tech manufacturer Foxconn, UK health service vendor Advanced, and British postal service Royal Mail.

In addition, Lock bit threat actors have extorted nearly $91 million in ransoms through about 1,700 attacks and targeting US companies since 2020.

Lockbit Ransomware Group

It is a ransomware group that was first spotted on the Russian Language based cybercrime forums in Jan 2020. The group steals sensitive data from the network before encrypting it and Threatens to release data to the public if the desired ransom is not paid.

The LockBit ransomware group’s cyberattack on Granules India brings to light the expanding danger that ransomware attacks pose to businesses around the world. The incident highlights the necessity for businesses to take preventative steps to safeguard their networks and data from online threats. To stop ransomware attacks, businesses should put strong cybersecurity measures in place, such as firewalls, antivirus software, and intrusion detection systems. To increase awareness of the dangers of cyber threats, they should also conduct routine security audits and employee training. Businesses can lessen their exposure to cyber risks and safeguard their operations from the devastating effects of ransomware attacks by taking proactive measures.

