Bill Gates thinks the Coronavirus could have impacts into 2022

Many people believe the coronavirus pandemic will reach its end with the introduction of vaccines in 2021. However, Bill Gates thinks that the impact of the virus could continue into 2022. Furthermore, he believes the next 4 to 6 months could be the worst of the entire pandemic.

Bill Gates, who has worked to fight infectious diseases such as AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, believes 2021 will be a tough year, especially for the US. According to Gates, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington expects 200,000 deaths in the US in the coming six months.

“Well, sadly, the next four to six months could be the worst of the epidemic,” he said in an interview on CNN, “…but even through early 2022, unless we help other countries get rid of this disease, and we get high vaccination rates in our country, the risk of reintroduction will be there,”

Although he thinks that the situation will be much better by summer 2021, he still urged people to be cautious by practicing social distancing and wearing masks.

Speaking on the vaccines available in early 2021, Bill Gates said he was “super happy” with all of them. He even volunteered to get publicly vaccinated, like former US Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and the incoming president Joe Biden to prove the vaccines were safe.

