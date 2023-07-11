Cryptocurrency, News

Bitcoin Could Reach $50,000 This Year and $120,000 By End of 2024: Standard Chartered

Avatar Written by Abdullah Shahid ·  1 min read >
Standard Chartered Bitcoin Prediction
“Increased miner profitability per BTC (bitcoin) mined means they can sell less while maintaining cash inflows, reducing net BTC supply and pushing BTC prices higher,” said Standard Chartered top FX analysts, Geoff Kendrick

Currently valued at $30,200, Bitcoin has grown by over 80 percent since the start of the year. Displaying an impressive growth, the cryptocurrency is still valued at less than half of its $69,000 peak in November 2021; Standard Chartered, however has some great news.

Publishing its latest forecast for Bitcoin prices, Standard Chartered suggests that Bitcoin value can reach $50,000 (PKR 13,742,000) this year and go up to $120,000 (PKR 32,980,800) by the end of 2024, reaching its new peak value somewhere between this time period.

Standard Chartered believes that the recent rise in Bitcoin prices will push Bitcoin mines towards hoarding the cryptocurrency’s supply therefore increasing its value.

“Increased miner profitability per Bitcoin mined means they can sell less while maintaining cash inflows, reducing net BTC supply and pushing BTC prices higher,” said Standard Chartered top FX analyst, Geoff Kendrick.

Standard Chartered made similar announcements in its end-2024 forecast for bitcoin, which was published in April and predicted Bitcoin to be at $100,000 (27,484,000) by the end of 2024 while also adding that the “so-called crypto winter was over”.

According to Kendrick, as Bitcoin prices increase, miners would soon need to sell less Bitcoins each day in order to cover their mining expenses. Miners who have recently been selling 100 percent of their new coins, will only be selling 20 to 30 percent of their produce once Bitcoin value reaches $50,000.

“It is the equivalent of miners reducing the amount of bitcoins they sell per day to just 180-270 from 900 currently. Over a year, that would reduce miner selling from 328,500 to a range of 65,700-98,550 – a reduction in net BTC supply of roughly 250,000 bitcoins a year,” said Kendrick in the report.

 

Read more:

Bitcoin Bitcoin Prediction Bitcoin Prices BTC Cryptocurrency Ethereum latest tech news Standard Chartered tech news
Avatar
Written by Abdullah Shahid
Profile
Honey Bees

Study Finds That Bees Can Make Better and Faster Decisions Than Humans

in News
Jul 11, 2023   ·  
Detained

UAE Car Influencer Detained For Defaming Emirates

in News
Jul 11, 2023   ·  
Taliban-Support-Twitter

Twitter Gets Taliban Support Against Fast Growing Rival Threads

in News, Social Media
Jul 11, 2023   ·  
Up Next: threads MrBeast Giveaways A Telsa on Meta’s Threads Launch