ChatGPT Introduces AI Written e-books On Amazon

ChatGPT has taken its place almost in every field. So if you plan to become an author or write your book or poetry, chatGPT would be a great help for you.

Brett Shickler, a salesman in Rochester, New York, had never imagined that he could be a published author. But chatGPT helped him with what he seemed about.

“The idea of writing about a book finally seemed possible. I thought I could do this”. Chatbots like chatGPT can produce emails, write poetry and prose, and generate other content.

Using chatGPT, Shickler created a 30-page illustrated children’s e-book in just a few clicks and hours. However, he is selling his e-book very soon through Amazon.com’s self-publishing unit.

In the edition, Sammy the Squirrel learns from his forest friends the importance of saving money after finding a gold coin (roughly animated using AI).

He creates an acorn-shaped piggy bank and invests in an acorn trading company: However, he dreams of purchasing an acorn grindstone one day.

According to the book, Sammy becomes the wealthiest squirrel in the forest. The envy of his friends and “the forest started prospering. ”

“The Wise Little Squirrel: A tale on the concept of saving money and investing” is available on Amazon Kindle Store for $2.99 or $9.99 for a printed version.

“I could see people making a whole career out of this,” said Stickler.

However, Shickler smartly used chatGPT and wrote a prompt on chatGPT like “write a story about a dad teaching his son about financial literacy.”

On Amazon, over 200 e-books at its Kindle Store list chatGPT as an author, including “how to write and create content using chatGPT, the power of homework.”

Whereas the poetry collection includes echoes of the universe” and many others.

As we know, with the emergence of AI, chatGPT tech giants like Microsoft and Google also have to upgrade their search engines to survive in the market.

Therefore, the big giants have planned to incorporate AI into their search engines.

In addition, people are becoming more addicted to using chatGPT and find it an efficient tool.

Therefore, investors pour money into AI-focused startups and give technology companies a new purpose in the shadow of massive layoffs.

Threat To Actual Authors

As chatGPT has taken place in almost every field, in the same way, it appears ready to upend the staid book industry.

Multiple social media platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Reddit post videos and guidelines on making a book in just a few hours. Subjects include get-rich-quick schemes, software coding tips, dieting advice, and recipes.

“This is something we need to be worried about, these books will flood the market, and a lot of authors are going to be out of work,” stated Mary Rasenberger, executive director of the writers’ group the Authors Guild. Ghostwriting.

In addition, she also said, “There needs to be transparency from the authors and platforms about how these books are created, or you are going to end up with a lot of low-quality books.”

On the other hand, one more author who goes by Frank White, showed in a YouTube video how in less than a day, he created a 119-page novella called “Galactic Pimp: vol 1” about Alien factions in a car-off galaxy warning over a human staffed brothel.

Alas, when asked for comments by a news channel, Amazon did not address whether it had plans to change or review its Kindle store policies around authors, AI usage, or other automated writing tools.

“All books in the store must adhere to our content guidelines, including by complying with intellectual property rights and all other applicable laws,” Amazon spokeswoman Lindsay Hamilton said via email.

Whereas a spokeswoman for chatGPT created by Open AI declined to comment.

