ChatGPT May Reshape The World: Businesses Are Willing To Acquire AI

As we know, chatGPT is on fire these days, and people; organizations are more willing to acquire and incorporate ChatGPT in their businesses.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, the company that took the initiative to bring the new software tool ChatGPT into the market in November 2022, declared that artificial intelligence AI could eventually “break capitalism.”

According to the researcher, it may soon shift the balance of power in favor of capital, increasing inequality.

Today, we live in a world where technology has taken place very rapidly.

Canadians who closely monitor artificial intelligence are concerned that the new technology’s revolutionary nature could upend the workplace in a way we have yet to see with previous innovations.

Who Owns Intelligence?

Ajay Agarwal, a Canadian entrepreneur and AI expert, assures in his recent book “power and prediction,” the Disruptive Economics of Artificial Intelligence, that humans will continue in charge of AI.

The financial world has been rushing to get a piece of the action.

Ajay Agarwal claimed that executives from businesses such as banking, insurance, pharmaceuticals, and auto manufacturing have been calling him nonstop to inquire about how it will affect them.

According to Google, it was investing in its chatGPT equivalent, called Bard.

Moreover, when the Chinese tech giant Baidu announced that they were planning to launch their version of chatGPT called Ernie bot.

On the other hand, Microsoft says it will parlay its stake in chatGPT to transform also-ran search engine Bing and give Google a run for its money.

Currently, chatGPT is free for all, and soon OpenAI will start charging $20 per month.

A Smart Innovation ChatGPT

ChatGPT is on fire these days, and it has surprised not only the general public but also artificial intelligence experts.

Karina Vols, a philosopher of cognitive science and artificial intelligence at the University of Toronto, knew that these innovations were taking place quickly. But the user-friendly accessibility that enables almost anyone with fewer computer skills to try it out has been transformative.

“They are learning, I think, a lot from our human feedback as we play with the system, kind of like building a jungle gym and then realizing a bunch of children onto it,” said Vold.

According to her, we train the software to perform like a human being, and human workers are co-opted for profits without compensation.

“I think both our courts and our policymakers are behind the curve in thinking about how best to manage and regulate these companies that are now larger than many countries,” said Vold

Moreover, according to Gerald Grant at Carleton University’s Sprott School of Business in Ottawa, history demonstrates that new technologies have the potential to marginalize some social groups.

And that the ownership of artificial intelligence may result in a wealth transfer from workers to business.

“We need to thoroughly examine the implications for these technologies and what it means for transferring wealth and capital,” said Grant.

But in actual Canadian attempts to control online media, calls for regulations take time to fulfill.

