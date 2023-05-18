ChatGPT Scams Are Infiltrating Apple’s App Store And Google Play

Any significant global trend or event, from the Coronavirus pandemic to the cryptocurrency craze, will be quickly used as bait in digital phishing attacks and other round scams as bait. The same will occur for large language models and generative AI; it has become abundantly clear in the last few months.

Recently, researchers at security from Sophos have warned that the latest incarnation is appearing in Google Play and Apple’s store. It’s a place where scam apps are trying to provide access through free trials to OpenAI’s chatbot service.

In addition, chatGPT eventually started charging membership fees. OpenAI and ChatGPT have begun charging for regular users and developers. At the same time, anyone can try the chatbot for free from the company’s website.

As we know, as the world evolves around technology, the scam rate has also increased significantly. Whether we talk company’s scam in terms of stealing the data or it’s about audio leaks of officials.

Thus, the ratio of scams is directly proportional to technology development. Scam apps take advantage of people who have an idea about this technology. It may be a frenzy to use it, but it lacks additional context for trying it out.

Researchers are very conscious of scam apps after getting the ads in news apps and social networks. On the other hand, users may also encounter them by searching Google Play and the App Store.

Sean Gallagher, a senior threat researcher at Sophos, stated, “I have seen many ads for these types of apps on social media platforms where it’s cheap to advertise and sometimes they use tactics like typos in the name:calling the app ‘chatGBT’ or others. To make people to screen that little bit might be more sensible”.

In addition, he also stated that “they are trying to screen people who will take a free trial and then cancel it. They want people who are not focused enough to know how to unsubscribe”.

These scams are called fleeceware, and the apps that pay regular monthly, weekly, or daily pay are difficult to stamp out. Malware is booted as they don’t technically exhibit the invasive and malicious behavior that might get more explicit.

Moreover, when scammers try to submit their apps to Google and Apple for review, they may only include some of the details on the subscription pricing. At the same time, users have to pay to continue receiving functionality.

However, developers can offer in-app purchases using tools provided by Google and Apple. Additionally, these businesses receive a cut whenever users pay for apps in their app stores.

In the Android App Open Chat GBT, users can download the app for free, but we’re quickly confronted with huge, huge quantities of the apps. Later, try the chatbot hardly three times before losing access to its functionality.

Moreover, users can sign up for a three-day trial to continue using the app. On the other hand, chat GBT also offered a $30 annual subscription. A team of researchers found a very similar app with a different name by the same developer for iOS developer in the App Store.

