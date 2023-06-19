Grammy Announces ‘Big AI Ban’: Only human creators eligible for Awards

Updated version of the Grammy rule book states that any “work that contains no human authorship is not eligible in any categories”

AI music generators are by far the most criticized AI tools amongst all other artificial intelligence tools being released right now, with multiple record labels and independent musicians joining hands to fight against its commercial use, nevertheless, people are continuing to use them to create music and listeners are actually liking how it sounds.

Despite its popularity, AI music generators have received yet another blow as ‘Grammy’, a prestigious award organization in the world wide music industry, announced a ban on any music that is generated through artificial intelligence.

“Only human creators are eligible for the Grammy Awards,” said the organization in its statements about new rules which signifies that the award organization is also against the use of artificial intelligence in creating music.

Updated version of the Grammy rule book says that any “work that contains no human authorship is not eligible in any categories”.

Now these new rules don’t entirely corner AI music tools since music creators need to have at least 20% human contribution in their album inorder to get a Grammy nomination. Prior to this rule, any music creator could easily win a nomination for their AI generated music despite having the smallest human contribution in the songs.

As the use of AI continues to skyrocket in creative fields, all creative industries are expecting or undergoing a slight change in demand; An example of this is the voiceover industry, where audiobook narrators are continually claiming about a decline in the amount of orders.

Music or audio related industries are not the only creative industries being challenged by artificial intelligence, complex fields such as screenplay writing are also affected. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) are found actively protesting against the use of AI in screenwriting.

Several WGA writers even called on a strike earlier in May, demanding studios to curb the use of AI in screenwriting.

