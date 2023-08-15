Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes The First Person To Hit 600M Followers On Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the most famous person on Instagram. He has achieved a milestone that no human has done it before. The legendary foot all abs achieved a milestone and managed to notch 600 million followers on Instagram and has become the most followed person on the social media platform.

Cristiano Ronaldo the esteemed Portuguese footballer, has written his name on Instagram’s history book, achieving an unprecedented milestone as the first person who has made history by astounding 600 million followers on Meta-owned Instagram.

This remarkable achievement come after the months he attained the net worth of 500- million followers landmark in November 2022. An internationally renowned footballer known for his extraordinary football prowess, Ronaldo occupies the leading position for Al Nassr and holds the reverted role of captain in the most famous Portuguese national team.

On Saturday, 35 year old has achieved another milestone in his trophies by leading Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr club to an Arab club Championship Cup win at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia against Al-Hilal.

He is an active member of Instagram, and the soccer icon has earned a staggering 150 million new followers since May 2023. He has earned an impressive 34% surge, according to the social blade. Beyond the digital realm, his achievements and prosperity are equally remarkable.

Ronaldo holds a massive position in everyone’s heart, he stands as one of the world’s wealthiest and triumphant athletes. Moreover, he holds a jaw-dropping net worth of $500 million.

His financial status is substantially fueled by endorsements, boasting collaborations with well-known entities such as Armani, Herbalife, Tag Heuer, and others. Cristiano Ronaldo undoubtedly reigns as a paradigm of achievements and success in both business and sports domains, at 38 years of age.

If we talk about his latest achievement of reaching 600 million followers, Ronaldo is not far behind with an account Instagram sits a little higher on the pecking order (with 650 million followers).

He is well clear of the upcoming competitor, who he is rivaled with in real. world. However, in this race, a Portuguese athlete is miles ahead of his famous Argentinian counterpart’s 482 million followers. If you look at Messi’s profile on Instagram, he is the one who reigns supreme.

A collection of photos and video of him and the Argentinian athlete after winning the 202 FIFA World Cup is on top of the list for most likes. It has whopping 75.7 million double taps.

The Portuguese player has now lifted his 35th career trophy adding to his profile tally of seven league titles across Spain, England, and Italy. This includes domestic super cups, five Champion leagues, six domestic cups, four club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups, and international titles in UEFA Nations League and Euro Cup.

Hence, following the win the athlete Ronaldo Cristiano tweeted and said how much the trophy meant to him and thanked everyone involved for making it possible. The 38-year-old athlete claimed:

Extremely proud to help the team win this important trophy for the 1st time!

“Thank you to everyone in the club that was involved in this great achievement and to my family and friends for always being by my side!

“Fantastic support by our fans! This also belongs to you!,” posted on Instagram.

Read more:

New Instagram Feature Will Stop Strangers From Sending You More Than One Message

Instagram Might Soon Start Labeling Posts Generated By AI