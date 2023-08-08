New Instagram Feature Will Stop Strangers From Sending You More Than One Message

Confined to sending a single text, strangers will only be able to have a conversation after you accept their chat request or add them to your followers

Tired of getting those annoying and spammy DM notifications? Well, Instagram has now put a stop to them, stopping strangers from sending you more than one message and only allowing them to have a conversation after you accept their chat or follow requests.

Limiting strangers to a single text message, the feature also stops strangers from sending out images, videos, or voice messages without having their chat request or follow request accepted.

Massively reducing uninvited messages, the feature will definitely be great for women and at times even men, who ought to get a lot of weird and graphic DM requests.

“We want people to feel confident and in control when they open their inbox. That’s why we’re testing new features that mean people can’t receive images, videos or multiple messages from someone they don’t follow, until they’ve accepted the request to chat,” said Meta’s Head of Women’s Safety, Cindy Southworth.

This new feature joins a list of other relevant Instagram DM safety features such as “Hidden Words”, which is a feature that filters out DM requests by automatically blocking out offensive words and phrases in them, making it easier for users to ignore hate.

DM restrictions such as ‘one-text’ or ‘hidden words’ will also massively reduce the large amount of cryptocurrency, forex and MLM based scam messages, which are passed around by fake accounts, who often go onto scam users of their hard-earned money.

Read more: