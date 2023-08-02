Instagram Might Soon Start Labeling Posts Generated By AI

Labeling AI generated content on Instagram, the feature will put an end to all fake and misinforming content created through AI

Developer and tech news leaker ‘Alessandro Paluzzi’ recently revealed that Instagram is now testing a new feature that will identify and label AI generated content. Screenshot shared by Paluzzi shows an information tag, which will be used to inform people about AI content on all images and videos generated through AI, therefore increasing transparency on the platform.

Once released on Instagram, the feature will automatically detect and flag text, images, and videos generated by AI, however it is still unclear whether the tool would only be able to label posts created using Meta’s built-in AI tools or if it would label all AI generated content.

#Instagram is working to label the contents created or modified by #AI in order to be identified more easily 👀 pic.twitter.com/bHvvYuDpQr — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) July 30, 2023

Meta is most probably using Llama 2, its very own open-source artificial intelligence AI model, which is currently also available for startups willing to create ChatGPT like chatbots.

AI going mainstream has filled the internet with AI generated content, from articles to photos and videos and even music is being generated by AI. Bad actors, who like to create misinformation use these tools to create convincing media, reaching a ton of people through social channels, before finally being noticed for misinformation.

Misinformation and most importantly regulatory concerns are what’s driving social media companies to create these AI labels. Regulators worry that generative AI would go on to become fertile ground for misinformation and fake news, however with features such as these in effect, misinformation can be controlled.

