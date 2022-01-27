Discord faces a major outage for nearly two hours

Discord faced a major worldwide outage that had prevented users from connecting to the app. This outage occurred at 12:45 AM (GMT +5) and lasted for nearly two hours where users were unable to chime into calls or engage in conversations.

However, in a recent Tweet the company mentioned the following:

We are currently investigating a widespread API outage and are working to resolve this ASAP. More details on our status page: https://t.co/rq97JXB3gV pic.twitter.com/6tRWTf7QqM — Discord (@discord) January 26, 2022

Furthermore, the company stated that it had been limiting its logins in order to manage the traffic load. This would allow users to use Discord’s services if they were currently logged in. However, this is not the first time that Discord went down as the platform had even experienced a brief outage in November due to certain problems from Google Cloud’s end.

Regardless of the outage and the past issues, Discord has been quietly working on new features to better improve the user experience such as the release of a new app discovery within the Discord system.