E3 Is Going All Virtual This Year

With the pandemic situation continuing, the biggest gaming extravaganza of all time i.e. E3 will take place between June 12th-15th and will be free for all to attend. The Entertainment Software Association mentioned that the lineup includes companies such as Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Konami, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive, and Warner Bros. Games.

If you are new to E3, it’s basically the mother of all things gaming which typically takes place in downtown Los Angeles every June which is hyper-focused towards developers, press, and consumers. The last E3 was canceled due to COVID-19, however next year it is expected E3 will return to the physical stage.

ESA President and CEO Stanely Pierre-Louis mentioned that this will be the most inclusive E3 event which will feature the latest game sneak peeks and updates to new features all from the safety of one’s home.

This E3 will truly be one of the most intriguing gaming events as the event has never been held online and people from across the globe could only watch a few videos. What will matter the most is how immersive will be this year’s E3 rather than the live streaming itself.