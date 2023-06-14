New Adobe Illustrator AI Tool Will Allow Users to Change Color Schemes in Artwork

Named ‘Generative Recolor’, the AI tool simplifies the coloring process and color scheme selections by eliminating the need to select and color each individual object in an illustration

Color is one of the most important parts of any design, but selecting a certain color scheme for your illustration can be difficult at times, especially when you have to individually select each part of the illustration and fill them with a color of your choice.

Adobe understands this problem, which is why the company has introduced a new AI tool named the ‘Generative Recolor’. Simplifying the coloring and color scheme selection process, the tool fills the artwork with colors based on a text input from the user.

Users creating an illustration can simply type in prompts such as “noon in the desert” or “midnight in the jungle”, to describe the look and feel they want their design to have. Generative Recolor will then use this prompt to create and color scheme and fill in the artwork.

Introducing the magic of Generative Recolor (beta) in #AdobeIllustrator, where text prompts transform your palette with a click. ✨ Try it out today! https://t.co/9AuYivfduj #AdobeFirefly pic.twitter.com/xE7fBLeXHG — Adobe (@Adobe) June 13, 2023

Adobe claims that the Generative Recolor tool makes jobs such as advertising, marketing graphics, digital drawings, and illustrations easier since users will no longer have to manually try out a number of different color schemes before finalizing one, instead they will have the freedom to produce endless color combinations for their illustrations.

“Previously, brands created color variations manually every time they developed new packaging, rethought logo color options before a rebrand or redesigned their websites; now, with Firefly-powered assistance, designers will be able to dramatically accelerate time-consuming color processes, freeing their time for more creative and less tedious tasks,” says Adobe describing its new feature.

Generative Recolor is just one of the few amazing tools that arrived in the latest Adobe Illustrator release; The platform now also has a few other improvements and tools such as the Retype (beta), new Layers functionalities and improvements in Image Tracing.

