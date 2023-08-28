Electric Scooter Launched In UAE: Made In India

TVS Motor, a popular Indian motorcycle manufacturer has introduced its two-wheeler motorcycle in UAE: TVS, X. KN Radhakrishnan CEO of TVS Motor Company revealed that bookings have started and deliveries in India will start in November 2023. According to Radhakrishnan the initial 2,000 buyers of the electric scooter will receive other benefits as well. The electric scooter is planned to launch in UAE and other global markets in the current year. TVS Motors took the cover off and announced the launch of an electric scooter this year. According to the company, the new vehicle is advanced enough and promises to be a tech-laden, exclusive, and urban-friendly product that targets the young generation.

TVS motors, plugged into the electric two-wheeler sector in January 2020 with its iQube e-scooter. The new TVS EV is advanced and is a high-end product with export possibilities given the choice of a global center as the location for the new product introduction. As per the teasers, the company has posted on its social media accounts from August 10. TVS’s rakish and radical new EV is expected to be very different from the current iQube.

A TVS produces high quality, the new TVS e-scooter is expected to be entirely different from what the company is currently producing in India, to both differentiate the product from the competition and to attract the global audience. This happens because exclusive products such as ICE and EV are witnessing an upward consumer movement in the Indian two-wheeler market.

According to TVs CO teaser commentary its new product “is designed to shatter limits, reset benchmarks and disrupt the status quo of electric mobility”, or ‘Thrill has a date’ which depicts that the new eco-friendly machine is an exclusive performance-oriented product. The new TVS EV might have a whack of 105 kph, given the visual teaser with an exclusive speed displayed on the dash. TVS Motor Co. currently lies behind Ola Electric, the second-best-selling EV OEM in India. The company wants to boost sales in the sector. In the initial seven months of CY2023, the Chennai-based company sold nearly 87,397 iQubes, which turns out to be an average monthly sales volume of 12,485 units.

TVS is also planning to boost its sales by partnering with BMW Motorrad. The two OEMs unveiled their plans to broaden and extend their long-term relationship in December 2021 to collaborate on the development of new platforms and advanced technologies, which include electric vehicles (EVs). The recently developed BMW CE-02 electric wheeler utilizes the other jointly created platform to come out from these challenges. On the other hand, the CE-02 platform was pre-designed, created, and constructed by TVS motor which is truly remarkable.

However, shortly TVS Motors plans to release an electric vehicle. The brand extension is due to the performance of the TVS Apache platform. Whereas, the high-performance advanced F77 electric motorcycle is developed by Bengaluru-based Ultraviolette Automotive Pvt Ltd, which is understood to have a major share in TVS.

TVS holds a big name in India, after Bajaj Auto, TVS holds second position as a two-wheeler exporter. As these days an export market is quite weak, the company still shipped nearly 915,018 two-wheelers overseas in FY2023. TVS exported 270,084 units in the first quarter of FY2024.

In February 2023, TVS announced its collaboration with Singapore-based tech company Ion Mobility. This move is a step towards a strategic drive to increase its worldwide EV presence. The two companies will work together to give Ion the ecosystem support it needs to succeed in the Singapore and Indonesian markets for electric two-wheelers. Moreover, the company is planning to introduce a three-wheeler, a sector that possesses strong growth in the Indian market.

Read more:

China Develops Power Station That Can Charge EVs In Just 12 Minutes

Solar Electric Vehicles Might Be The Next Generation Of EVs: Why?