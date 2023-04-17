Elon Musk Established Own AI Company ‘X.AI’

Elon Musk, chief of Tesla, has established his own AI company, ‘X.AI.’

The chief of Tesla has planned to bring a team of AI experts, researchers, and engineers on one platform to establish the venture.

Musk has purchased 10,000 Graphic Processing Units (GPUs) for AI development at one of Twitter’s data centres. Tech companies typically use GPUs to handle the computational workload AI technology needs.

According to the reports, the new company is incorporated in Nevada, which declares Musk as the sole director and Jared Birchall, the director of Deep Mind as the secretary.

Moreover, Musk, who expressed his concerns about the development of AI, hired two former Deep Mind researchers, including Igor Babuschkin, to lead the new project. The story reveals that Musk incorporated X.AI in Nevada last month and has registered the sale of 100 million shares for the privately held company.

Though, the company has not revealed all the information about the establishment. Whereas previous reports suggest that Musk is more willing to create AI models that are “truth-seeking” and is looking to develop a rival to the popular AI language model,chatGPT.

Previously in an interview held in 2019 with MIT Technology, Musk said, “The danger of AI is much greater than the danger of nuclear warheads by a lot, and nobody would suggest that we allow anyone just to build nuclear warheads if they want”.

On the other hand, Elon Musk, who owns multiple firms, has a particular association with the letter X. The name of the new company depicts Musk’s ambition to create everything with the letter ‘X’. Recently, he renamed Twitter—Inc to X.Corp.

As we know,chatGPT has gained enormous popularity in every sector. Creating OpenAI is efficient enough to answer all the queries regarding anything. Musk advocated for rules governing the technology and published an open letter urging a six-month halt to its advancement.

According to the reports, Musk has been assembling a team of top-notch Aai researchers from different companies to establish his firm. According to the news, “Musk has spoken to several investors in SpaceX and Tesla about backing his new AI startup”.

In addition, “a bunch of people are investing in it. It’s real and excited about it”. Hence, a person with direct knowledge of the discussion told the news.

Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2022

With regard associated to the potential risks of artificial intelligence and the need for regulation and oversight, Musk has already shown his concerns.

However, the intention of developing artificial intelligence that could benefit humanity without causing harm or being influenced by organizations.

Musk co-founded Open AI in 2015 with well-known tech entrepreneurs and researchers.

