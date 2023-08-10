Elon Musk is Auctioning Bird Logo and Other Twitter Memorabilia from San Francisco HQ

Including over 584 lots, the auction includes items such as coffee tables, outsized bird cages, and oil paintings of viral images

Rebranding Twitter into ‘X’ and renaming the company as ‘X-Corp’, Billionaire Elon Musk is now auctioning Twitter building signs and other items on the internet. Starting as low as $25, the auction has 584 lots and includes items such as coffee tables, outsized bird cages, and oil paintings of viral images.

Other more uncommon, non-office like items included in the auction are things such as a DJ booth and enough musical instruments to create a band.

Titled “Twitter Rebranding: Online Auction Featuring Memorabilia, Art, Office Assets & More”, the auction will receive traffic from all over the world, with buyers bidding the highest prices to purchase items that were a part of Twitter’s history.

A Twitter bird logo sign still installed on the side of the building was also listed on the auction, the buyer of the sign however, will be responsible for hiring an SF Licensed Company with appropriate Permits to remove the sign.

Set up in partnership with Heritage Global Partners, the Twitter Memorabilia auction will begin on 12 September and will go on to end two days later.

Elon Musk held a similar auction earlier this year, listing hundreds of items from its San Francisco HQ and even selling some of them, such as a bird logo sign for a whooping $100,000.

Read more: