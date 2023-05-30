Elon Musk Lands in Beijing to Meet Chinese Officials

During his visit in China, Elon Musk is expected to meet with senior Chinese officials and visit Tesla’s Shanghai plant

A private jet frequently used by Tesla CEO Elon Musk has just landed in Beijing, where Tesla CEO Elon Musk is scheduled to meet up with several senior Chinese officials and also visit the Tesla Shanghai plant, which is a Gigafactory that oversees the final assembly of Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y.

Musk’s private jet, a 2015 Gulfstream G650ER was seen leaving Alaska on Tuesday and then crossing over Japan and South Korea before finally landing in China.

This is the CEO’s first visit to China in over three years, however, the electric car company has not provided any details about Musk’s visit to China and has not provided any details on the issues that Musk would be discussing with the Chinese officials.

Musk however has long planned to arrange a meeting with Chinese premier Li Qiang.

China’s foreign ministry, however, said that they “welcome Musk” and other business leaders and are looking to promote “mutually beneficial cooperation”.

Musk’s trip to China comes at a time where Tesla is facing some intense competition from Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers, while also going through some uncertainty in the expansion of the Tesla Shanghai factory.

Apart from being home to its biggest factory, China is also Tesla’s second largest market after the US. Tesla now plans to increase the output of its Shanghai factory by 450,000 vehicles a year, while also announcing plans to set up a nearby factory which will be used to produce Megapack energy storage products.

Another issue of discussion would be the clearance of Tesla’s advanced driver assistance features, available as a part of the “Full Self Driving” software, priced at $15,000.

