AI Means Everyone Can Now Become a Computer Programmer: Nvidia CEO

Hailing AI to be the end of the ‘digital divide’, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says that everyone can become a computer programmer, all they have to do is speak to the computer

Speaking at the Computex forum in Taipei, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang gave out a statement saying artificial intelligence means that everyone can now be a programmer since all they have to do is to speak to the computer.

Huang even went as far as saying that the advent of artificial intelligence is what will be an end to the ‘digital divide’, which in simpler terms is the difference of computer knowledge between a tech industry worker and someone who isn’t associated with the technology industry in any way.

Nvidia, after the AI boom, has gone on to become the world’s most valuable semiconductor company, surpassing the $1 trillion mark, surpassing both Facebook and Tesla.

A major reason behind this growth is the increasing demand for new AI systems, the training for which depends on massive chips and computer systems.

Following the AI demand surge, wall street expected Nvidia to rise, but the company surpassed all expectations, going even 50 percent above estimates, a reason for which is the company’s increased supply to meet the surging demand for AI based chips.

“A new computing era”

Addressing the crowd at the event, Huang said that the advent of AI is undoubtedly a computer revolution, “There’s no question we’re in a new computing era,” he said.

“Every single computing era you could do different things that weren’t possible before, and artificial intelligence certainly qualifies. The programming barrier is incredibly low. We have closed the digital divide. Everyone is a programmer now – you just have to say something to the computer. The rate of progress, because it’s so easy to use, is the reason why it’s growing so fast. This is going to touch literally every single industry,” Huang added.

Nvidia ($960B) is now worth more than: – Facebook ($665B)

– Tesla ($618B)

– Netflix ($168B) This is a company that started 30 years ago at Denny's and was for decades only a video game chip maker. Here's why Nvidia is surging: pic.twitter.com/km7pECk4Kw — Peter Yang (@petergyang) May 27, 2023

