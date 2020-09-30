Elon Musk refuses to get Coronavirus vaccine for himself and his family

Elon Musk is in the news quite often these days over squabbles with Jeff Bezos or his company’s record-breaking success but today he is in for his views on the infamous pandemic. Elon Musk reportedly said in an interview that he was not going to get vaccinated for COVID-19 once the vaccine arrives simply because he was “not at risk for COVID, nor are my kids.”

He has a lot of crazy ideas but his views about Coronavirus seem to be really off the mark. He was always against the lockdowns that have been imposed globally to stop the spread of COVID stating that they did not “serve the greater good” and only those suffering from the virus should essentially be quarantined.

It is also important to mention that Elon Musk kept his factories running even amongst strict lockdown orders that were in place in California. And after this statement, it seems that he plans to keep opposing any laws made to alter the spread of the virus.

So far there has been no evidence that any individuals like Elon are immune to the Coronavirus. It still runs rampant through most of Europe and the USA as educational institutions and workplaces reopen bringing a new wave of COVID-19.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk