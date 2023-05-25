Elon Musk’s Controversial Kiss With A Robot Leaves Internet Baffled:”Who Is She?”

Chief of Tesla, billionaire Elon Musk has been pictured with several female humanoid robots

Bizarre photos of Elon Musk Kissing a creepy robot have been leaked out and left the internet baffled

Many people assumed that she could be his second wife

Owner of Twitter, Tesla, and SpaceX Elon Musk with several female humanoids have made their rounds on social media, but all is not as it seems. The images have been designed with artificial intelligence, and share the characteristics and personalities of females.

Daniel Marven, CEO of a construction company uploaded the images and said “Elon Musk announces the future wife,who is she?”

There were several robots “Catnilla”,who is a solar-powered robot that works on solar power and is “equipped with sensory means that make her feel sad and happy”

In addition, Mr. Marven also stated that “it is the first robot that has been manufactured specifically designed with artificial intelligence, with the personality and the characterstics of the female that he dreams of. Which is not found in any normal person ,because ,of course there is no normal person that has all the required specifications”.

“She has balanced and interactive mindset ,so she can share it if she is in a crisis or the feelings that she is Experiencing or needs when she is exposed to any psychological stress”.

Elon Musk announces the future wife who is she?

It is the first robot that has been manufactured specifically designed with artificial intelligence with the personality and the characteristics of the female that he dreams of…which is not found in any normal person, because of… pic.twitter.com/a2JdpTfwef — Daniel Marven (@danielmarven) May 16, 2023

However, the main objective behind posting the pictures was to “clarify the dangers of AI”.

“Specially after Tesla Company released the first integrated robot ‘Optimus’

Twitter users were totally stunned after having a look at Elon Musk pictures with female humanoid robots.

One user tweeted, “this post does clarify one of the dangers of AI-it is being used to generate images like those to fool people into thinking they are real”.

Another user cracked a joke and said, “The Black Mirror Trailer just dropped”

In addition,one user also joked and said “they needed a male version so they could get all the housework chores done”.

They added,” where is the male version. I was always playing to get a robot husband. Does all chores, never argues ,and has all the needed settings”.

Additionally, the humanoid robot is very near in doing human -like functions such as picking up the objects, walking and can even talk, which led Elon Musk calling them as “companions”.

Elon Musk, chief of Tesla was claimed to use the “Optimus” for the demonstration in September. He claimed the prototype would “be a fundamental transformation for civilisation as we know it”.

However, experts have criticized the robot claiming that since it relies on WiFi, LTE connectivity and Tesla’s autopilot software.

On the other hand, Cynthia Yeung, head of product at Plus One Robotics, shared her views in a tweet by saying, “None of this is cutting edge. Hire some PhDs and go to some robotics conferences @Tesla”.

Filip Piekneiwski, AI researcher tweeted it was, “next level cringe worthy ” and a “complete and utter scam.”

