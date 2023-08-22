Elon Musk’s X Will Soon Let You Search For Jobs

While a job searching feature is still underway, X has already started posting job listings on its page via @XHiring, its is however only visible on the web and in the US

X, formerly Twitter, is currently working on releasing a job search feature which will help users search for jobs while using the microblogging turned ‘super app’, which apparently has plans to become an application with multiple offerings, essentially becoming similar to Chinese applications ‘We Chat’ or ‘AliPay’.

While a job searching feature is still underway, X has already started posting job listings on its page via @XHiring, which is however only visible on the web and in the US.

“But how will we know who is hiring,” asked a user who was curious about the X job search feature and its functionality.

“Job search, but more importantly- matchmaking to qualified opportunities — both coming soon,” replied the former CEO of Laskie, a job-matching platform acquired by Twitter/X.

Once formally released, we can remotely expect the X job search feature to have a functionality similar to Laskie, which aims at making job search easier by matching companies with the best talent and having them reach out to candidates.

Similar to Laskie, companies might have a great amount of detail on the talent they are scouting, making the whole hiring process transparent and simpler.

Both Laskie’s website and public profiles are currently locked, with the words ‘acquired by Twitter’ written beside them.

What led me to this prediction was the fact that Laskie was one of Twitter’s first major deals under Elon Musk, and while at the time it was unclear whether Musk would allow the platform to run independently or integrate it into Twitter, it is clear now.

With its unique talent searching mechanism being one of the key factors behind its success and ultimate acquisition, it would only be logical for Twitter/X to integrate a similar mechanism into their platform.

