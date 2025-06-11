Epic Games Sues Fortnite Cheat Maker Over Wallhacks Auto Aim

Looks like it might be the end of cheat makers. Epic Games is going full throttle against a notorious cheat developer and several accomplices who distributed game-breaking software for Fortnite.







The company filed a federal lawsuit on June 10 in the U.S. District Court for Eastern North Carolina, where Epic is headquartered.

Meet the Man Behind the Cheats

Epic has named Turkish developer Ediz Atas as the mastermind behind the cheats. Known online as “Sincey Cheats” and “Vanta Cheats,” Atas allegedly created software that offered wallhacks, auto-aim, and enemy tracking—tools that give players unfair advantages.

According to the lawsuit, Atas has been operating since at least January 2023. The legal action also targets five unnamed resellers who promoted and sold the cheats through websites, Discord servers, and Telegram. It is natural for Epic to demand both statutory and compensatory damages, plus legal costs.







Epic Says Cheat Makers Broke Their System

The company behind Fortnite claims cheat makers violate its end-user license agreement and intentionally bypass its built-in anti-cheat protections. The company says this has led to a decline in player trust, hurting retention and overall game revenue. Fair players, it argues, are being pushed away by the flood of cheaters.

Faking Emails, Beating System

In a twist that sounds like it came from a hacking movie, the lawsuit reveals that Atas allegedly forged emails from Epic Games to reverse DMCA takedowns on YouTube. These takedowns targeted videos promoting the cheats. The fake emails were part of an effort to convince YouTube to keep the videos live.

Tens of Thousands Cheat Makers Penalized

Epic isn’t just going after the cheat makers in court. They’ve been cracking down in-game too. Since February 2022, the company says it has banned over 15,000 U.S. accounts using the “Sincey Cheats” software, with tens of thousands of bans issued globally. Legal action and mass bans are now working hand-in-hand.

Epic Joins the Big League in Fighting Cheats

This move places Epic in the same league as other major studios like Bungie and Riot Games, both of which have launched lawsuits against cheat developers in the past year. The message is clear: publishers are done playing nice when it comes to cheaters.

What This Means for Gamers

Fortnite is one of the most played games on the planet and Epic is serious about protecting its player base and its bottom line. For players, the warning is loud and clear: cheat, and you risk not just a ban, but legal trouble.