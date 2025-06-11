By AbdulWasay ⏐ 4 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 3 min read
Epic Games Sues Fortnite Cheat Maker Over Wallhacks Auto Aim

Looks like it might be the end of cheat makers. Epic Games is going full throttle against a notorious cheat developer and several accomplices who distributed game-breaking software for Fortnite.



The company filed a federal lawsuit on June 10 in the U.S. District Court for Eastern North Carolina, where Epic is headquartered.

Meet the Man Behind the Cheats

Epic has named Turkish developer Ediz Atas as the mastermind behind the cheats. Known online as “Sincey Cheats” and “Vanta Cheats,” Atas allegedly created software that offered wallhacks, auto-aim, and enemy tracking—tools that give players unfair advantages.

According to the lawsuit, Atas has been operating since at least January 2023. The legal action also targets five unnamed resellers who promoted and sold the cheats through websites, Discord servers, and Telegram. It is natural for Epic to demand both statutory and compensatory damages, plus legal costs.



Epic Says Cheat Makers Broke Their System

The company behind Fortnite claims cheat makers violate its end-user license agreement and intentionally bypass its built-in anti-cheat protections. The company says this has led to a decline in player trust, hurting retention and overall game revenue. Fair players, it argues, are being pushed away by the flood of cheaters.

Faking Emails, Beating System

In a twist that sounds like it came from a hacking movie, the lawsuit reveals that Atas allegedly forged emails from Epic Games to reverse DMCA takedowns on YouTube. These takedowns targeted videos promoting the cheats. The fake emails were part of an effort to convince YouTube to keep the videos live.

Tens of Thousands Cheat Makers Penalized

Epic isn’t just going after the cheat makers in court. They’ve been cracking down in-game too. Since February 2022, the company says it has banned over 15,000 U.S. accounts using the “Sincey Cheats” software, with tens of thousands of bans issued globally. Legal action and mass bans are now working hand-in-hand.

Epic Joins the Big League in Fighting Cheats

This move places Epic in the same league as other major studios like Bungie and Riot Games, both of which have launched lawsuits against cheat developers in the past year. The message is clear: publishers are done playing nice when it comes to cheaters.

What This Means for Gamers

Fortnite is one of the most played games on the planet and Epic is serious about protecting its player base and its bottom line. For players, the warning is loud and clear: cheat, and you risk not just a ban, but legal trouble.

Epic Games, fortnite, Gaming
AbdulWasay

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Govt Slashes 5g License Revenue Target In Budget 2025 26

Govt Slashes 5G License Revenue Target in Budget 2025-26

Macos Tahoe 26 Brings Features That Might Just Beat Windows 11

macOS Tahoe 26 Brings Features That Might Just Beat Windows 11

Apple Launches New Games App To Unite All Your Game Passions In One Place

Apple Launches New ‘Games’ App to Unite All Your Game Passions in One Place

Sindh To Fund Ev Taxis Scooters Charging Stations In 2025

Sindh to Fund Free EV Taxis, Scooters & Charging Stations in 2025

Marvel Roars Back With Animated Black Panther Spinoff Series

Marvel Roars Back With Animated Black Panther Spinoff Series

Human Sized Labubu Sells For Over 150k At Beijing Auction

Human-Sized Labubu Sells for Over $150K at Beijing Auction

Crypto Showdown Bitcoin Slows While Ethereum On The Edge

Crypto Showdown: Bitcoin Stabilizes, Ethereum on the Edge

Pakistan Internet Boom Drives Record 28 Billion Gb Data Usage

Pakistan Internet Boom Drives Record 28 Billion GB Data Usage

Mobile Rules The Web Usage Hits All Time High At 64

Smartphones Overtake Desktop as Mobile Web Usage Hits Historic 64%

Openai Pivots To Google Cloud From Microsoft In A Shocking Move

OpenAI Pivots to Google Cloud From Microsoft In A Shocking Move

Banks Flag Major Gaps In Pakistans New E Commerce Tax Plan

Banks Flag Major Gaps in Pakistan’s New E-Commerce Tax Plan

Fbr Imposes 10 Duty On Satellite Mobile Phones In Pakistan

FBR Imposes 10% Duty on Satellite Mobile Phones in Pakistan

Rustbased Myth Stealer Malware Spreads Via Fake Gaming Sites

Rust‑Based Myth Stealer Malware Spreads via Fake Gaming Sites