Exports of India, Bangladesh show negative growth compared to our exports: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter today to announce that according to the export data for November and December 2020, Pakistan had shown impressive growth in exports over the past year. He pointed out that in comparison, India and Bangladesh registered negative growth.
According to the data shared by the premier in his tweet, Pakistan’s exports grew by 8.32% in November 2020 and 18.30% in December 2020 year-on-year. On the other hand, India registered a negative growth of -9.07% and -0.80% and Bangladesh witnessed growth of 0.76% and -6.11% in November 2020 and December 2020 respectively.
PM Imran Khan proceeded to congratulate the exporters and the Ministry of Commerce.
“I wish once again to congratulate the exporters and the Ministry of Commerce for this achievement,” he added.
At the start of the new year, the premier expressed his admiration for the Pakistani exporters on achieving “record exports in December 2020 with a growth of 18 percent over the previous year.”
“Well done and keep up this trend,” he tweeted on the occasion.
“A major pillar of our government’s economic policy is export enhancement and we will provide full support to promote export culture,” he further stated.
The year 2020 has been a massive one for Pakistani exports in general. It saw the country cross $400 million worth of exports to the US in a single month for the first time ever, and in November, its exports clocked in at a total value of $2.156 billion, its highest figure in 10 years. The fact that this happened during a period of global recession triggered by the rampaging COVID-19 pandemic is even more impressive.