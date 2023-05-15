Facebook has Finally Fixed its Auto Friend Request Bug

An annoying Facebook bug, sending out friend request to every profile a user visits has been finally fixed

On Friday Facebook users started reporting a bug which caused them to send out friend requests to any profile they visited. This breached privacy and caused severe problems for people secretly visiting or checking out the profile of users that they are not friends with.

Facebook users voiced their concerns on different platforms, tagging Meta and its founder ‘Mark Zuckerberg’ to fix the problem.

Some Facebook users even started calling the bug to be “the end of stalking” since they believed that it is now a permanent feature and not a bug.

Others turned it into a meme, with some of them even posting screenshots of the massive amount of friend requests they received.

The bug came at a time where Meta is laying off a large part of their total workforce thus people started blaming the lack of staff and resources to be the reason behind the bug.

Facebook took an immediate notice of the bug, started working on solving the problem and has now fixed the problem.

“We fixed a bug related to a recent app update that caused some Facebook friend requests to be sent mistakenly. We’ve stopped this from happening, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused,” said a Facebook spokesperson.

Read more:

Hackers From North Korea Have Stolen Cryptocurrency Worth Over $721 Million From Japan