GameRED announces its Valorant Infinity Cup for players across Pakistan

GameRED powered by REDtone Digital Services Pakistan’s Esports-as-a-Service firm announced its inaugural Valorant Infinity Cup with registrations already open since September 17th, 2021. GameRED, in partnership with Esports Players League, brings one of the biggest prize pools of PKR 825,000 for all Esports players.

The firm aims to open a new chapter for Pakistan Esports; in line with the government’s initiative to validate Esports as an industry in Pakistan, with their inaugural tournament highlighting that they are creating a multi-tournament landscape for Esports grassroot players to pursue this as a career choice. These tournaments will develop the right skillset for Pakistan’s youth, to help them compete internationally. The tournament is co-sponsored by an upcoming youth-focused brand, that wants to empower Gen-Z audiences to make lifestyle choices that reflect their personal/professional growth aspirations.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Mahnoor Nadeem, Chief Executive Officer, RDS said “The Esports industry in Pakistan has been growing phenomenally and has great untapped potential. With GameRED, we are creating an ecosystem that will help grow the Esports industry both domestically and internationally. We will also be bringing in a host of services across broadcasting, merchandising, casting, etc. to grow our domestic Esports landscape and community.”

GameREDwill brings multiple Esports/gaming-related offerings to the Pakistan market and will be looking to expand further into the MENA region. This venture will be pivotal in bringing Esports-as-a-Service to both public and private sector entities who want to invest in the Millennial and Gen-Z audience-led space; in the form of integrations, tournaments, merchandise, training facilities, talent development, gamification, etc.

GameRED as a first step plans to conduct international tournaments in partnership with international and local sponsors, taking Pakistan’s name to a global stage.

For details of the tournament visit: www.gogamered.com and to register for current and future tournaments visit: www.espl.gg/Pakistan