Get a treatment of COVID-19 at home with free virtual hospital

MadeinPak digital hospital can be accessed free of cost by anyone. The patients, who are unable to find the beds in the hospital, can access the app and find one for themselves. With top-notch doctors on the panel, the ailments can be treated at home.

Besides that, the portal brings also offers all sorts of medical guidance such as the availability of oxygen cylinders, medications, and critical monitoring instruments.

Previous MadeinPak has manufactured and distributed personal protective equipment to thousands of healthcare workers. the aim behind developing the portal was to facilitate the citizen during this stressful time. Due to an exponential rise in the number of people affected by the coronavirus, the space in the hospital for the patients is almost filled. So as the saying goes desperate times need desperate measures, the online medical portals will help the nation in combatting the disease while maintaining the social distancing.

Due to the partial relief in nationwide lockdown on one hand the affluent stricken population ad struggling business finally got a way of income but on the other hand the rate of people affected form COVID 19 started skyrocketing with hundreds of deaths daily. Even though this portal is a good platform to get a doctor’s consultation, but it always advised to get admitted to the hospital and seek professional help.

