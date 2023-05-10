Google Announces 44,500 New GCC Scholarships for Pakistan

Introduced last year, the Google Career Certificates is a program that helps women and fresh graduates to excel in their careers by learning new skills and earning certificates recognized by employers

Google has recently announced that it will launch a total of 44,500 New GCC Scholarships by the end of 2023, for all Pakistanis willing to learn highly demanded digital skills.

This time Google has added three new courses into its GCC program, which includes Business Intelligence, Advanced Data Analytics, and Cybersecurity.

Being highly demanded in the tech industry, these skills can easily allow any professional to secure a high paying job or even excel at their current positions.

Women and fresh graduates that enroll themselves into these courses and utilize the skills they have acquired, will go on to bring in an increased amount of revenue in the country by working in both the local and international markets.

To ensure a successful execution of the GCC program, Google has partnered up with the Institute of Rural Management (IRM) and Tech Valley Pakistan.

“Google is committed to helping build an inclusive digital economy in Pakistan through its programmes, products, and services, and to invest in equipping Pakistani talent with the digital skills needed to grow and succeed,” said Farhan Qureshi, Google’s country director for Pakistan.

“In Pakistan, which has the third-largest freelance economy in the world, digital skills are in high demand. We want Pakistanis to be able to take advantage of that chance. For jobs with high demand, rapid growth, and good pay, we want to assist people in obtaining the necessary qualifications online.”

“Because of this, in addition to the six courses we launched last year, we’re announcing today the addition of three more, and we’re pledging to give 45,500 Google Career Certificates to women and recent graduates by the end of 2023,” he added.

Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Information and Technology also praised the GCC program, saying that they “fully support Google’s efforts to provide Pakistani talent with digital skills through the Google Career Certificate programme 2.0.”

