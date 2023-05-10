Twitter Will Soon Remove and Archive all Inactive Accounts

Users who haven’t logged into their Twitter accounts for more than 30 days will be removed and archived from Twitter due to inactivity

Microblogging social media platform ‘Twitter’ has just announced that it will now start removing and archiving inactive accounts from its platform.

“We’re purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years, so you will probably see follower count drop,” said Twitter CEO Elon Musk in his recent tweet.

Twitter made a similar announcement back in December 2022, where the platform announced that it will be deleting over 1.5 billion inactive accounts, allowing it to sell the unique usernames that were taken up by inactive accounts thus offering the platform a monetizing opportunity during a time of crises.

Announcing the recent news, Musk told users that they will soon begin to experience a massive drop in their follower counts since all inactive accounts that follow them will automatically be removed from Twitter.

According to a new policy updated on Twitter’s official website, the platform now requires each user to sign into the platform at least once every 30 days in order to save their account from a permanent removal due to inactivity.

It seems that Musk, who overtook the microblogging platform last year, is serious about making the platform more engaging and active.

Just recently, the CEO “threatened” National Public Radio, an American media organisation, to start posting on its Twitter account, before it is given to another company. The media organisation stopped posting content to its Twitter feed in protest to a label that showcases a ‘government involvement’ tag in its content.

Will removing all inactive users make Twitter more active and engaging or will it enrage users obsessed with their follower count? Is the benefit greater than the risk? What do you think, let us know in the comments below.

Read more:

All Good Guys go to Jail: Andrew Tate Speaks Up in Support of Imran Khan