Google Docs And Sheets Faced An Outage Globally

On Monday, multiple Google services experienced a global outage where users were unable to create new documents in the ever-famous Google Docs and Google Sheets. This was primarily a service disruption that was experienced at approximately 6:36 PM in accordance with Pakistan Standard Time.

Users who tried to access Google Docs and tried to create a new document received the following error message:

Google Docs encountered an error. Please try reloading this page, or coming back to it in a few minutes.

To learn more about the Google Docs editors, please visit our help center.

We’re sorry for the inconvenience.

– The Google Docs Team

Apart from Docs and Sheets, users were unable to access Google Drive due to high latency or other unexpected behavior. By 8:26 PM (PKT), Google had announced that a few services had been restored for limited users and added that all users may receive fully restored services soon.

Moreover, Downdetector showed issues with Google Classroom and Google itself. Though it is to be noted that very few regions faced limited issues with the Google search bar.

The problem with Google Drive had been resolved by the company at 9:20 PM (PKT). The company apologized for this outage and mentioned that they are working tirelessly to ensure the smooth efficiency of their system.

To get a proper track of the outage, you can access Google’s Workspace Status Dashboard by clicking here.